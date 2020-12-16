  • MORE MARKET STATS

Budget for FY22 to be vibrant: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By: |
December 16, 2020 6:45 AM

Public capital expenditure will be stepped up and the disinvestment programme will “gain momentum” from now on, she stressed. Emphasis has also been laid on state-run banks raising capital from the market, she added.

Recently, the government received expression of interest from potential buyers for its 52.98% stake in BPCL and 100% in Air India.Recently, the government received expression of interest from potential buyers for its 52.98% stake in BPCL and 100% in Air India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that the Budget for FY22 will be “vibrant” enough to sustain economic revival in the aftermath of Covid-19 disruption. Public capital expenditure will be stepped up and the disinvestment programme will “gain momentum” from now on, she stressed. Emphasis has also been laid on state-run banks raising capital from the market, she added.

Speaking at an Assocham event, Sitharaman said: “Something which certainly will be a feature (in the Budget) is that we shall definitely sustain the momentum on public spending in infrastructure. That is the one way, we assure the multipliers will work and the economy revival will be sustainable.”

Related News

“Recognising that this is an unusual year, borrowing has been kept absolutely at levels with which we can quickly put the money back in capital expenditure and so on. The emphasis on public expenditure for infrastructure through the public sector undertakings (CPSEs) will be definitely kept up,” the minister said.

After lagging behind in the first and second quarter of FY21 due to Covid-19 disruptions, the CPSEs’ capex has covered a lot of lost ground in the third quarter, she said. The minister has also noted that the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is taking steps to mobilise funds from abroad including from sovereign wealth funds.

The Centre, states and central PSEs among them will likely spend Rs 7.5 lakh crore on capital investments in the second half of this year, up 80% over such expenditure in the first half, according to an FE analysis, based on official projections and information gathered from different sources. The expected surge in public capex in H2 would mean that a recovery in fixed investment rate that was visible in Q2 will gain further steam in the second half of the fiscal year, giving a strong support to gross capital formation.

On disinvestment, Sitharaman said the slow pace of disinvestment was due to liquidity issues in FY20 and Covid-19 in FY21. “Pace of disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum, and those which have already given cabinet approval, will be taken up with all earnestness. Also, banks should also be able to base their values in the market and should be able to raise money from the market, even that emphasis has been given.” She said corporatisation of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs are also being done.

The government had budgeted an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY21, hoping to garner a substantial chunk of non-tax revenue to partly make up for a lower-than-expected rise in tax collection, even before the pandemic spread its tentacles. However, the disinvestment receipts so far have been about Rs 10,900 crore or 5% of the FY21 target. While there will be likely a substantial shortfall compared with the disinvestment target, the government is banking on strategic disinvestment of fuel retailer-cum-refiner BPCL, which could fetch about Rs 70,000 crore. Recently, the government received expression of interest from potential buyers for its 52.98% stake in BPCL and 100% in Air India.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Budget for FY22 to be vibrant Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fresh laws herald new era in farm marketing: CII
2Government sector: Net NPS subscriber addition crashes
3Exports dip 8.74 per cent in November; trade deficit narrows to $9.87 billion