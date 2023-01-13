Budget 2023-24: Union Budget to be presented by Sitharaman on Feb 1; Session to be held from Jan 31-April 6

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on January 31 and will conclude on April 6, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Joshi said that there will be 27 sittings which will be spread over 66 days with a recess in between.

The recess will be from February 14 – March 12 to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries and departments, he added.

Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Union Budget & other items.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central hall of Parliament. This will be the President’s first address to the two Houses since her elevation to the top post in July last year.

Earlier, a report by ANI said that the Economic Survey will also be tabled in the two Houses on the first day of the Budget Session.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses will have a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address followed by a discussion on the Budget. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, while Sitharaman will respond to the debate on the Budget.

During the second part, the major focus will be on the demands of grants by various ministries, besides the legislative agenda.

In the Winter Session of the Parliament, which finished six days ahead of schedule on December 23 amid the opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Tawang clash, seven Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha out of the nine that were introduced in the Lower House.

In the Rajya Sabha, nine bills were passed.