BSNL promises to pay salary before Diwali; but no communication with employee unions

The salary of nearly 1.6 lakh BSNL employees for the last month has not been paid so far.

BSNL-MTNL: The loss-making public sector telecom giant BSNL has agreed to pay salary for the month of September to its nearly 1.58 lakh employees. Reacting to a report by Financial Express Online, BSNL CMD PK Purwar told a news agency that the PSU will pay salary to its employees before Diwali. He said the BSNL’s salary bill was Rs 850 crore a month, whereas the company revenue inflow was Rs 1,600 crore a month.

Financial Express Online has reported on Monday that the salary of nearly 1.8 lakh employees of two PSUs in telecom sector has not been paid. While the salary of nearly 22,000 MTNL employees has not been paid for the month of August and September, the salary of nearly 1.58 lakh BSNL employees has not been paid for the last month.

Sources in the two PSUs had termed it bit strange as the Union government announced a 5% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of central government employees last week that will cost Rs 16,000 a year on a recurring basis but it did not help the two beleaguered PSUs to pay salaries to their employees during the festive season.

ALSO READ: No Diwali for BSNL-MTNL employees: Unions threaten protest march to PM Modi’s residence; hunger strike

“Nothing has been communicated to us,” a senior official of BSNL’s Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association told Financial Express Online while reacting to BSNL CMD PK Purwar’s reported assurance of payment of salary before Diwali.

There was no response from the BSNL to the email and SMS sent to Mr Purwar’s official email and his mobile phone till the time of publication of this story.

Financial Express Online has reported on Monday that MTNL employees will take out a candlelight protest march from India Gate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Wednesday evening. And representatives of nearly 10 odd employee unions and associations of BSNL will observe a one-day hunger strike on Friday to press for their demands, including payment of salary.

ALSO READ: BSNL: How one of the most profitable PSUs lost to private players, reached to the verge of closure

Both MTNL and BSNL employee unions have already served the notices to their management about the proposed agitation.