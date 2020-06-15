BSNL, DPIIT, other govt bodies tweak import policies to favour local after Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat call

In his last few interactions with industry leaders and others, PM Modi has been hammering on the need to make India self-reliant.

Government agencies across sectors have taken to revise existing policies in favour of local manufacturing and sourcing, in less than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat call. Government departments including the Department of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Civil Aviation, alongside utilities such as BSNL have either issued orders or are in the process of tweaking rules as the country looks to ramp up domestic manufacturing and services and cut down on exports, The Indian Express reported.

In his last few interactions with industry leaders and others, PM Modi has been hammering on the need to make India self-reliant. To that extent, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) recently issued a notification and changed the import policy of tyres. After Friday’s notification, additional permissions and licences will be required for importing tyres. The DPIIT has also recently altered the public procurement norms in favour of domestic companies in government contracts. After the DPIIT’s latest circular, companies with less than a fifth of localisation will not be able to participate in most government tenders.

State-run BSNL has also been directed to rework a tender regarding 4G equipment. The telecommunication company will make a change in its March tender and promote ‘Make in India’ equipment. Further, many state electricity boards are now also working on revising the norms to encourage more local suppliers in bidding for transmission and distribution (T&D) contracts. Some electricity boards are now mulling a cut-off limit, below which only domestic players will be allowed to bid, the newspaper cited sources as saying.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also come up with a list of items which can be sourced from local suppliers. In fact, for goods, services or works, which are available for under Rs 50 lakh, only local suppliers will be allowed to bid. This includes items such as desktop computers, laptops, photocopiers, etc. earthing pits and other such office and engineering goods.