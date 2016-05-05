BSNL beats private telecom companies in growth rate in February

BSNL has a growth rate of 1.67 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.18 per cent, Vodafone with 1.04 per cent and Idea Cellular with 0.85 per cent whereas the industry average stood at 0.85 per cent. (PTI)

State-run BSNL today said it has registered the highest growth rate in providing new wireless connections during February this year, beating all private operators.

BSNL has a growth rate of 1.67 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel with 1.18 per cent, Vodafone with 1.04 per cent and Idea Cellular with 0.85 per cent whereas the industry average stood at 0.85 per cent.

State-run BSNL added 13.93 lakh subscribers to increase its base to 8.48 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 29 lakh subscribers to take its base to 24.86 crore at the end of February whereas Vodafone added 20.34 lakh users and its base increased to 19.67 crore.

Idea Cellular added 14.63 lakh subscribers to increase its base to 17.46 crore and Reliance Communications added 6.99 lakh users to take its base to 10.19 crore.

Commenting on the feat achieved by BSNL, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told PTI, “This is a matter of great satisfaction that BSNL has left behind private telcos in growth rate. This only shows that hard work, dedication and strict monitoring at the political level, public sector units (PSUs) can do well and give competition to private telcos.”

Growth of BSNL in February 2016 is 1.67 per cent which is double the industry growth rate of 0.85 per cent, BSNL said quoting the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report.

BSNL said its field units have synergised their efforts to achieve this target.

“Our MNP (Port in/Port out ratio) has become first time positive in FY 2015-16, meaning thereby that the number of customers joining BSNL from other operators is more than the customers leaving BSNL. We are thankful to our customers for reposing faith in us. We are committed to provide the best services to our customers,” Director (CM) BSNL Board R K Mittal said.