  • MORE MARKET STATS

Britain signs free trade deal with Singapore

By: |
December 10, 2020 10:45 AM

The deal with Singapore largely mirrors a standing agreement the Southeast Asian nation has with the European Union.

Britain formally left the European Union at the end of January

Britain signed a free trade deal with Singapore on Thursday, the latest in a series of agreements Britain is trying to broker around the globe as it prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31.

Britain’s secretary of state of international trade Liz Truss and Singapore’s trade minister Chan Chun Sing signed the deal at a ceremony in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Related News

The Singapore deal comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union’s chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts.

Britain formally left the European Union at the end of January and has spent the year negotiating its future relationship with Brussels and striking trade agreements with major economies such as Japan and Canada.

The deal with Singapore largely mirrors a standing agreement the Southeast Asian nation has with the European Union. But it is an important deal for Singapore, which counts Britain among its top trading partners for goods and services globally and its top investment destination in Europe.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Britain signs free trade deal with Singapore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Downsized Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana scheme gets Cabinet nod
2GST compensation shortfall: Centre disburses another Rs 6,000 crore to states
3One-nation-one-ration-card: Nine states get nod to borrow Rs 23,523 crore extra