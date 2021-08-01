Bring petroleum products in ambit of GST soon: PHDCCI

PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation has been in a double-digit growth trajectory for the past three months, stoked by high prices of fuel and power.
Industry chamber PHDCCI on Sunday urged the government to bring petroleum products in the ambit of goods and services tax (GST) soon, as high inflation in the fuel products is not only stoking overall prices but also increasing the cost of raw materials for manufactured items.
PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation has been in a double-digit growth trajectory for the past three months, stoked by high prices of fuel and power.
He added that high commodity prices are posing a serious challenge to the small businesses to operate in the difficult pandemic times.
These are impacting the cost of production and reducing price-cost margin of the producers and affecting their competitiveness in the domestic and international markets, Aggarwal said.
“We urge the government to bring the petroleum products in the ambit of GST, sooner than later.
“High inflation in the fuel products is not only stoking overall inflation but also increasing the cost of raw materials for manufactured products with its cascading impact,” he said.
Do you know What is FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.