Brexit vote: Theresa May turns third time unlucky; here’s what all happened till now

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was defeated once again as the UK lawmakers rejected the deal for the third time on Friday leaving country’s exit from the EU in jeopardy on the day it was supposed to leave the 28-member bloc, Reuters reported. The lawmakers voted 344-286 against the EU Withdrawal Agreement, the report added.

Following this, it becomes unclear how and when the country will be able to ever make exit from the EU, leaving several citizens and businesses in a turmoil.

It was being described as the ‘last chance” for the UK lawmakers to vote for Brexit amid continuing opposition.

The Parliament voted down May’s twice-rejected European Union’s 585-page withdrawal agreement, even as hard-line Brexit supporters and Northern Ireland lawmakers resisted Theresa May’s deal. The Prime Minister has already said about sacrificing her job for her deal, even proposing to quit if lawmakers approved the deal and let Britain exit the European Union (EU) in May.

With the exit date of March 29, 2019, a two-year countdown for the UK had begun two years back. However, due to resistance from the British lawmakers over approval to the deal, the EU had granted an extension to the country last week. The terms specified that the UK will make exit from the 28-member bloc on May 22 if the agreement gets approved by 11pm the UK time.

On rejection, it was decided that the country will be left with an announcement of a fresh plan or leaving the EU without deal in hand, leaving country in a crisis.