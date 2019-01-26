Brexit: UK’s departure from the EU could be delayed by “couple of weeks”

Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal was overwhelmingly rejected by her European counterparts after negotiations.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, which was scheduled for March 29, could be delayed by a “couple of weeks” for the legislation to get through the Parliament, the leader of Britain’s lower house of parliament Andrea Leadsom said.

The possibility of an unruly exit came after Britain, the world’s fifth largest economy, Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal was overwhelmingly rejected by her European counterparts after negotiations.

Lawmakers will now vote on a series of amendments on Tuesday even as the country goes through the toughest time in its political history in half a century as it grapples with the challenge of exiting EU it joined in 1973, reported Reuters.

“We can get the legislation through and I think we do, in spite of everything, have a very strong relationship with our EU friends and neighbours and I am absolutely certain that if we needed a couple of extra weeks or something then that would be feasible,” Reuters quoted Leadsom as saying to the BBC.

In response to the thought that this would extend the two-year Article 50 negotiation period, Leadsom, who is the organiser of government business in the lower house of parliament, told the BBC, “It doesn’t necessarily mean that. But as things stand I do feel that with the support of both Houses and with goodwill and a determination we can still get the legislation through in good time.”

A spokeswoman at May’s No. 10 Downing Street office said the government’s position had not changed.

“We are not considering an extension to article 50 and are committed to doing whatever it takes to have the statute books ready for when we leave the EU on March 29th this year.”

Many businesses have warned of a threat to jobs and investment if Britain crash out of the EU that might disrupt food and medicine supplies, manufacturers and transportation.

France’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday told the BBC that the EU will not renegotiate its Brexit agreement and predicted that without a deal would be a “catastrophe” for the UK and the continent, Financial Times reported.

“You can’t be out of the EU and get all the benefits of the common market. That’s a clear red line for France,” Maire said.