Brexit Blues: A look at UK-India trade relations ahead of no confidence vote

In FY18, India held a trade surplus of .3 billion with the UK.

After the rejection of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the largest ever for a sitting government in the history of UK, all eyes are on the vote of confidence to be held later in the day. The defeat is a major setback for May, who has spent over two years reaching out a deal with the EU. As UK falls into political uncertainty, India would be watching the proceedings closely too. Here’s a look on how India-UK trade relations fare currently:

In FY18, India held a trade surplus of $4.3 billion with the UK. Foreign direct investment (FDI) from Britain is nearly 5 per cent of total FDI inflows (April 2000). Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows are estimated to nearly 5 per cent of total FPI. In addition, Britain is one of the top 10 remittance sources for India. The flow of remittance from the UK is approximately 5 per cent of total flow.

Also read: Brexit Reaction: After Theresa May’s Brexit vote defeat, here are market players’ key takeaways on saga

Global markets have taken Brexit vote failure in their stride, veteran investor Sandip Sabharwal told ET Now. If the UK government falls volatility is expected, he added.

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets largely remained unaffected. Extending gains for the second session, the BSE benchmark Sensex Wednesday rose over 100 points tracking heavy buying by domestic institutional investors after the government said that the country’s trade deficit had narrowed to a 10-month low.

The 30-share index jumped 122.14 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 36,440.47 in early trade. Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,900 mark by rising 33.75 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 10,920.55.