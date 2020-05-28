Brazil’s Marcos Troyjo new president of New Development Bank

KV Kamath was at the helm of the NDB since its inception in 2014. (Image: Reuters)

New Development Bank (NDB) has elected Marcos Troyjo from Brazil as its new president, as the term of KV Kamath comes to an end. Anil Kishora from India will be the new vice-president.

Attending the special board of governors meeting of the NDB through a video conference on Wednesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said NDB has approved 55 projects of member countries with a total amount of $16.6 billion, which is “quite a remarkable achievement”.

Kamath was at the helm of the NDB since its inception in 2014.