Brace yourself! Robots are coming to take your jobs; this is when humans will be replaced at every task

Artificial Intelligence is going to overtake human beings at every task; this is not a new information but what’s new is exactly by when robots are actually going to surpass human skills at a number of diverse jobs — from driving truck, writing a best seller to performing a surgery. The answer is that it won’t take too long.

A report by World Economic Forum (WEF) on the basis of many research conducted on Artificial Intelligence has said, “Don’t expect to see a human behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler by 2027. Or a set of human hands performing a delicate surgery by 2053.” While this happens, it puts millions of jobs at risk over the next 50 years that are currently in the domain of human beings.

The Oxford University study also said that AI will have massive social consequences as self-driving technology might replace millions of driving jobs over the coming decade. In addition to possible unemployment, the transition will bring new challenges, such as rebuilding infrastructure, protecting vehicle cyber-security, and adopting laws and regulations.

AI will take over humans at literally at every task: translating languages by 2024; assembling lego by 2015; writing high-school essays by 2026; driving a truck by 2027; running a 5k race by 2029; working in retail by 2031; writing a New York Times bestseller 2049; working as a surgeon by 2053.

There is a 50% chance that AI will outperform humans in all tasks in 45 years time and get all jobs automated in 120 years, the WEF said. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will have massive social consequences. Self-driving technology might replace millions of driving jobs over the coming decade.

The study found that the tasks that most likely to get automated within the next 10 years are rote, mechanical tasks, while more complex and creative tasks, like writing books and performing high-level math, will take longer. The researchers found that AI could automate all human tasks by the year 2051 and all human jobs by 2136.