Bourbon whiskey to apples: Check what all may soon become cheaper as India mulls US tariff cut

With the government mulling cutting import duties, a range of items from Bourbon whiskey to frozen chicken is expected to soon get cheaper in India. It comes as India looks to resolve the ongoing trade issues with America, The Indian Express reported citing unidentified sources. The other items may include walnuts, apples, un-denatured ethanol and milk albumin. The report also said that the list may be discussed at the secretary-level inter-ministerial meeting to be held on October 21. “The issues to be discussed in the meeting include reduction of import tariff on Bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 30 per cent and on frozen chicken cuts from 100 per cent to 30 per cent,” the report said citing unidentified sources as saying. A discussion is also expected on the import duty cut on walnuts from 100 per cent to 10 per cent and on apples from 50 to 10 per cent, it added.

The move if cleared comes weeks after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with the US President Donald Trump at an event on September 22, 2019. In FY19, 2.28 lakh litres of Bourbon whiskey was imported by India, with 1.95 lakh litres from the US and only 250 litres from the UK, the data compiled by the Department of Commerce showed. However, the UK took the top spot for April-August period of the ongoing fiscal as India imported 1.29 lakh litres from the US and 1.48 lakh litres from the UK.

A cut on tariff on un-denatured ethanol from 150 per cent to a suitable level along with its import for fuel blending, removal of import licence requirement for biofuels, and lowering of import duty on milk albumin from 20 per cent to 10 per cent may also be discussed, The Indian Express report also said.