Boosting milk production: Genetic improvement, reducing input cost to help, says govt

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will double the country’s milk processing capacity, India is also looking towards increasing the milk productivity. “Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is continuously working towards increasing milk productivity through genetic improvement and reduction of input cost,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. Giving an impetus to the dairy sector, the government also said that it launched special programmes for enhancing the quality of milk. To that extent, testing facilities at village and dairy plant level for safe human consumption have been opened.

“It is proposed to further intensify the Quality Milk Programme for both cooperative and private sector with fund sharing basis,” the statement added. The government aims to attract private investment in the sector by spurring the demand of dairy products in the domestic and international market. By better productivity and enhanced quality milk and milk products, “the competitiveness and profitability in the dairy sector will get enhanced. With increased private investments in the sector, not only will it support rural income but also the job market.

In her second budget speech, FM Sitharaman said that the country will double milk processing by 2025. India is a highly milk dependent country and the production of the same has grown by 6.4% in the last five years; from 146.3 million metric tonnes in 2014-15 to 187.7 million metric tonnes in 2018-19. About half of the milk produced in the country is surplus while remaining is retained in villages for local consumption.

Meanwhile, the prices of milk are not going up soon after two repeated rate revisions by major dairy players. “In fiscal 2021, milk production is expected to pick up, given abundant water in reservoirs and expectations of a normal monsoon. That should arrest any further rise in milk procurement and retail prices,” a CRISIL research report said recently.