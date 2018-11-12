Boosting growth: Arun Jaitley says strengthening banks immediate priority

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday stressed the need to enhance the lending capacity of banks so that the sectors that are in dire need of credit, including the MSMEs, get support and the NBFCs’ liquidity position improves.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Union Bank of India via videoconferencing, he said the immediate target of his ministry was to strengthen the banking system, which is necessary to accelerate the economic growth.

The minister added that the steps taken by the government to minimise the non-performing assets were bearing fruits.

Jaitley’s statement comes ahead of a much-watched RBI board meet on November 19, where the central bank’s top management and the government are likely to take divergent positions on a host of issues, such as whether to tweak the prompt corrective action framework for weak banks as proposed by the ministry to enable them to lend to the needy sectors.

On Friday, economic affairs secretary SC Garg said the government and RBI were in a discussion to ‘fix’ the RBI’s capital framework. The RBI brass is known have opposed the government’s move to ask for higher amounts from the central bank’s contingency fund; they don’t see the need for any major reformulation of the current system of the RBI transferring only its realised profits each year to the government as dividend.

As FE reported earlier, the finance ministry is set to expedite the issue of recapitalisation bonds worth around `45,000 crore to public sector banks (PSBs) to shore up their capital base and enable them to support growth at a time when the lending ability of NBFCs has been severely impaired by a liquidity crunch. The next round of bond allocation could be finalised by early December.

The regulator and the government would assess capital requirements of various PSBs once they declare their September quarter results.

Already, recap bonds worth close to `20,000 crore have been issued to a clutch of PSBs, including fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB), this fiscal. Almost all the 21 PSBs, especially the 11 banks that are under the central bank’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, have sought capital from the government to boost lending and meet regulatory requirement.