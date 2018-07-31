Bonanza for economy! After services PMI, India’s June core sector growth impresses; hits 7-month high

India’s economic activities, which slowed down in last few months, seem to be gaining tailwind as India’s core sector posted a seven-month high growth of 6.7% in June. This follows an impressive expansion in the services sector in the same month. The eight core industries grew at 6.7% as compared to 4.3% in May.

“A healthy pickup in the pace of growth of refinery products and steel, as well as a favourable base effect, contributed to the sequential improvement in core sector expansion to a seven month high 6.7% in June 2018,” Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA said.

Details awaited…