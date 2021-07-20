Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh writes to PM Modi, seeks forum to discuss labour issues

Sinha termed issues regarding migrant and informal sector workers, labour law reforms, loss of jobs and wage reduction as “burning” and said all these issues are matters of high concern.

RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene the Indian Labour Congress (ILC), a tripartite event to brainstorm on labour issues, that has not been held since 2015. The last ILC was held in 2015 and inaugurated by PM Modi himself. Usually, ILC is held every year but there was a large gap during the years of emergency.

“For various reasons, for the last 6 years, ILC was not held, while the country was confronted with many burning issues related to labour,” BMS’ general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha wrote in a letter to the PM.

Sinha termed issues regarding migrant and informal sector workers, labour law reforms, loss of jobs and wage reduction as “burning” and said all these issues are matters of high concern.

“ILC is the appropriate forum of information system to assess the popularity of Government’s initiative for worker and feedback of ground reality. Hence, we would like to request you to take steps to convene the ILC at the earliest, honouring it with your presence. This is highly required to uphold the noble tradition of tripartism in the country,” Sinha said.