Blood money? 10 Indian workers died everyday in the Gulf in last six years; 117 deaths for every billion dollar remitted

Nearly 10 workers from India died everyday in the Gulf countries during the last six years, which translates to 117 deaths for every billion dollar remitted to the country from there, a voluntary group said based on an analysis of RTI responses.

Venkatesh Nayak from Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative had sought data from the external affairs ministry about death of Indian workers in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from January 1, 2012 to about mid-2018.

The data was provided by Indian missions in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, but the Embassy in the UAE refused to give information. The Indian embassy referred to data on their website which was only 2014 onwards.

In order to fill gaps, Nayak used data provided during questions and answers in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“Available data indicates at least 24,570 Indian workers died in the six Gulf countries between 2012 and mid-2018. This number could increase if the complete figures for Kuwait and the UAE are made available publicly. This amounts to more than 10 deaths per day during this period,” he said.

Nayak said Indians working in the Gulf countries accounted for more than half of the remittance that India received from all over the world between 2012 and 2017.

“While India received a total of $410.33 billion in remittances from the world, remittances from the Gulf countries accounted for $209.07 billion,” he said.

His analysis showed there were more than 187 deaths for every billion dollar received from Oman during 2012-17, more than 183 deaths for every billion dollar received from Bahrain and 162 deaths for every billion dollar received from Saudi Arabia.

Qatar accounted for more than 74 deaths for every billion dollar received while the lowest figure of 71 deaths for every billion dollar received was from the UAE, he said.