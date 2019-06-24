Bimal Jalan panel report delayed again; here’s why it was deferred for fourth time

By: |
Published: June 24, 2019 1:54:08 PM

Bimal Jalan panel, formed to suggest guidelines for transfer of the RBI's surplus funds to the government, delayed its report scheduled to be submitted on Monday.

RBI, Monetary Policy Committee, Shaktikanta Das, RBI policy, Viral Acharya, GDP dataThe panel was constituted on December 26 last year so as to review the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) for the central bank.

Bimal Jalan panel, formed to suggest guidelines for transfer of the RBI’s surplus funds to the government, delayed its report scheduled to be submitted on Monday, global news agency Reuters reported citing an unidentified official. The report has now been deferred for the fourth time. The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, deferred the report owing to lack of consensus, it added. The report would now be submitted post-budget in July, it added. The next meeting will take place in July this year.

The panel was constituted on December 26 last year so as to review the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) for the central bank. The first meeting of the panel was held on January 8. The committee was actually was supposed to submit the report in 90 days from the holding of its first meeting, before getting an extension of its term. The ECF determines the surplus capital transfer of the RBI to the government.  While the government batted for increased transfer of the excess capital and wanted it to follow the global best practices, the RBI said that it could lead to an increased risk for the institution.

Also read: Viral Acharya’s resignation no surprise; the famous ‘wrath of markets’ speech had set the stage

The issue of capital transfer turned into one of the controversial issues between the government and the former RBI governor Urjit Patel last year. In FY18,  the central bank had transferred Rs 40,659 crore including an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore in March 2018.

Other than Bimal Janal, the other prominent members of the committee include Rakesh Mohan, former deputy governor of RBI as the vice-chairman, finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, RBI deputy governor N S Vishwanathan, and two RBI central board members — Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Bimal Jalan panel report delayed again; here’s why it was deferred for fourth time
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop