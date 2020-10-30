  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bihar’s industry has only 0.5% of all outstanding bank credit; dull manufacturing drags state’s growth

By: |
October 30, 2020 6:09 PM

Bihar remains the state with the lowest per capita Net State Domestic Product at around 35% of the national average.

bihar, bihar economy, bihar gdp, industry in bihar, outstanding credit to bihar's industry, infrastructureLow bank credit to the industrial sector is in parallel with the lower share of industry in the overall GVA of the state. (Bloomberg image)

While most of the Indian states are in a race to attract more foreign investments to open new doors of economic growth and employment, Bihar has yet not figured out the way to increase its manufacturing and other industrial capacities. Bihar remains the state with the lowest per capita Net State Domestic Product at around 35% of the national average. There has been a very marginal improvement in this share in the last 15 years, according to a report by Care Ratings. Bihar has a low share of factories in the country, which is a fallout of the lower share of manufacturing in GSDP. 

Outstanding bank credit to Bihar’s industry

Related News

The status of the industry in Bihar is evident from the data around the bank’s outstanding credit to industries in the state. The outstanding bank credit to the industry in Bihar accounts for only 0.5% of the outstanding bank credit at the all-India level. Low bank credit to the industrial sector is in parallel with the lower share of industry in the overall GVA of the state. Since manufacturing has the potential of attracting higher investment, which in turn generates more employment, the government needs to focus on providing the right incentives to enable the same, the report added. 

Compared to a low share (8.7 per cent) of the manufacturing sector in Bihar’s overall GVA, the state is more agrarian than the country and services also have a higher contribution to state GDP. Bihar is a leader in vegetables and jute and Mesta. However, the large scale employment opportunities that can be produced by industry, hardly match up with those from the agriculture sector.

The unemployment rate has gone up in the state with the differential becoming wider between the state and country in 2018-19. The problem is more in rural areas relative to the urban regions. Even the daily wages labour in Bihar gets significantly less remuneration than the all-India average. While a construction worker gets Rs 340 according to the all-India average, the same in Bihar falls to Rs 302 per day. 

Meanwhile, Bihar ranks 8th in the number of medium and small-scale industries. 5.4 per cent of the SMEs are in Bihar and they employ nearly 5 per cent of the total employed under this classification. However, the share of total investments under this classification is low at 1.3 per cenr and seen a decline from 1.8 per cent in 2006-07.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Bihars industry has only 0.5% of all outstanding bank credit dull manufacturing drags states growth
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Forex reserves surge USD 5.4 bn to all-time high of USD 560.532 bn
2Combined fiscal deficit to cross 13%; govt debt to jump over 80% this yr: Report
3Stimulus measures before festive season to support growth momentum: Report