Bihar Govt discusses drought preparedness, assures contingent measures will be taken if need arises

A review meeting on the drought preparedness, kharif sowing and implementation of different Central schemes in Bihar for agriculture was held on June 28. The Bihar Govt representatives highlighted that planning is underway in Bihar in sync with all the instructions of the Central Government for drought preparedness and necessary steps will be taken in case there is a need.

The meeting was held at a crucial juncture to take care of any eventuality that may occur in case a drought like situation should occur. Both the Central and State Government discussed all the contingent plans in details. It was assured that all measures have been taken to ensure inputs supply to the farmers.

The local representative of the IMD was also present and it was informed that the monsoon has arrived in Bihar and widespread rainfall is anticipated over the next few days. It was also mentioned that though the present rainfall status is not satisfactory, considering the fact that in the next two weeks more rainfall is likely, the outlook remains optimistic.

The Secretary (Agriculture), Govt. of Bihar mentioned that Bihar is ready with measures such subsidy for diesel and seeds, in case the need arises. It was mentioned that a contingent crop scheme is already in place as well. For ensuring seed supply, an advance tendering of seeds by the Bihar Rajya Beej Nigam for 41 thousand quintals of 15 varieties of crops has already been made and provision of climate resilient agriculture through KVKs and State Extension Wing is being promoted.

The electricity Department of Bihar has also ensured 18-20 hours of uninterrupted power in rural areas to facilitate irrigation. Further a detailed drought mitigation plan has been readied by the District Agricultural officers.

Apart from this, all the Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes were reviewed in detail in the presence of all the concerned nodal officers of the State. It was informed by the Secretary (Agri.), Govt. of Bihar that State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) meeting is to be held on 30.6.2023. During the discussions, issues relating to fund release etc. were discussed and it was assured by the State that all steps would be taken to utilise the funds as soon as possible so that the further fund release is expedited. The State Government assured that they would look into area of crop diversification especially in South Bihar and promote crops such as maize and millets.

Shubha Thakur, Joint Secretary (Crops & OS), Govt. of India mentioned that for all components of central schemes, such as, demonstrations, agricultural implements, seed production, inputs distribution, geo referencing would have to be done mandatorily by the State. She also informed the state regarding the digital initiatives being undertaken by the central government. It was emphasised that the State Government should hold meetings with ICAR institutes and KVKs to ensure better coordination between the departments.

It was also emphasised that extension efforts of both the central and state government schemes need to be converged. Thakur also informed that there would be convergence of schemes at district level especially with the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Food Processing and Industries to increase the involvement of the self-help group members and also avail of benefits of the PLI and PM FME schemes of MOFPI for millets and for ODOP promotion.