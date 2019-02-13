Bihar Budget 2019: Education gets most spending by Nitish Kumar government

Bihar Finance Minister, Sushil Modi

Bihar Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Modi on Tuesday presented his tenth budget of the state for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Legislative Assembly. Sushil Modi in his speech claimed that Bihar has achieved highest growth rate among all the states and the size of this budget at Rs 2 lakh crore is nine times more than the budget of 2004-05. Energy, education and roads continue to remain in focus of the government.

Below are the key takeaways from his speech:

The total budget outlay for 2019-20 stands at Rs 200,501.01 crore, out of which, Rs 101,391 crore would be spent on implementation of various schemes.

The total revenue receipts collected by the government is estimated at Rs 176,747.64 crore.

The total revenue surplus in 2018-19 was Rs 21,311 crore and it is estimated to be Rs 21,516 crore in 2019-20.

For 2019-20, the state’s own tax revenue is estimated at Rs 33,800 crore and non tax revenue is estimated at Rs 4,806.47 crore.

For 2019-20, the revenue expenditure is Rs 1,55,230.65 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 45,270.36 crore.

The total Establishment & Commitment Expenditure for the financial year 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 99,110.01 crore.

The outstanding public debt for 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 1,47,360 crore.The total debt liability for the state is Rs 1,89,430 crore, 33 per cent of GSDP.

Total allocation to education sector stands at Rs 34,798 crore.

Agriculture department received a total allocation of Rs 2,958.77 crore in 2019-20, which is 1.48 per cent of Budget estimates

Total allocation of Rs 16,734 crore for SC welfare and Rs 1,565 crore towards ST welfare.

The fiscal deficit is estimated at Rs 16,101 crore which is 2.81% of GSDP estimate at Rs 5,72,827.00 crore for the year 2019-20.

The total allocation received by the energy department is Rs 88,94 crore.The government has also completed the target of providing electricity connection to 32,49,828 families by December, 2018.