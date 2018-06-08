Big worry for Modi? RBI consumer survey shows perception about jobs has worsened

About 44.4% of the respondents said that their perception about employment has worsened and only 31.5% responded positively. (Image: IE)

RBI consumer survey: Even as the run-up to 2019 elections begin and the Narendra Modi-led government completes four years, RBI’s latest consumer survey shows that people’s perceptions about the availability of employment has worsened. About 44.4% of the respondents said that their perception about employment has worsened and only 31.5% responded positively. About 24.4% of the respondents’ perception about employment prospects has remained same.

“While households remained pessimistic about the current employment situation, their sentiments were marginally better for the future,” RBI noted in the release. The survey conducted by RBI involved six metropolitan cities – Bengaluru; Chennai; Hyderabad; Kolkata; Mumbai; and New Delhi and obtained 5,077 responses on households’ perceptions and expectations on the general economic situation, the employment scenario, the overall price situation and their own income and spending.

Apart from jobs, the expectation about the overall economy has also come down considerably. The survey said that 48% felt the general economic situation in May 2018 was worse than a year ago and 31.9% perceived an improvement. “Households’ sentiments on the general economic situation for the current period worsened from the previous round as 48 per cent of the respondents felt that the situation had deteriorated; expectations for the next year, however, improved over their level in the previous round,” RBI noted in its survey. The survey implies a net response of (48%-31.9%) of -16.1%. Notably, four years ago, this net response figure was about 14.4%, implying a drop in expectations.

When confronted with the same question in May 2017, only 37.7% saw the general economic situation worse than a year earlier; 36.4% saw an improvement. So the net response was -16.1 percentage points in May 2018, much worse than -1.3 in the year-ago month. Notably, in May 2018, the percentage of respondents who thought the economic situation would get better was 49.5%, while 27.8% thought it would worsen, as compared to 56.7% and 17.6% respectively in June 2014.