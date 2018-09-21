Big shot in arm for Modi ahead of polls: Fitch upgrades India’s GDP growth forecast for FY19 to 7.8%

What could be a big shot in the arm for Narendra Modi just a few months ahead of 2019 general elections is rating agency Fitch projecting a higher growth for the final year of his five-year term. Fitch on Friday raised India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast by 40 basis points to 7.8% on the back of the “better-than-expected” outturn in the second quarter.

The financial year 2018-19 started with a bang when it posted an 8.2% growth in the first quarter, however, with apprehension that the high growth was against the low base of first quarter 2017.

Details awaited…