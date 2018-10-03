Big relief for rabi crop farmers: Cabinet nod to MSP hike for wheat, chana

The cabinet has approved wheat MSP at Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for the year 2018-19.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops to one and a half times of the production cost as was promised in the Budget 2018. The MSP hike in rabi crop follows a similar hike approved for Kharif crops earlier.

The cabinet has approved wheat MSP at Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for the year 2018-19, ET Now quoting sources reported. The MSP has been increased according to the recommendations of farm advisory body CACP, news agency PTI reported.

