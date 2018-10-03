​​​
  3. Big relief for rabi crop farmers: Cabinet nod to MSP hike for wheat, chana

Big relief for rabi crop farmers: Cabinet nod to MSP hike for wheat, chana

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops to one and a half times of the production cost as was promised in the Budget 2018.

By: | Updated: October 3, 2018 5:48 PM
The cabinet has approved wheat MSP at Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for the year 2018-19 The cabinet has approved wheat MSP at Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for the year 2018-19.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for rabi crops to one and a half times of the production cost as was promised in the Budget 2018. The MSP hike in rabi crop follows a similar hike approved for Kharif crops earlier.

The cabinet has approved wheat MSP at Rs 1,840 per 100 kg for the year 2018-19, ET Now quoting sources reported. The MSP has been increased according to the recommendations of farm advisory body CACP, news agency PTI reported.

Updates follow soon…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top