Big relief for Tata Power, Adani: SC allows re-negotiation of power tariffs in Gujarat’s Mundra project

By: | Updated: October 29, 2018 1:05 PM

In a big relief to Adani Group and Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed state discoms and power producers move CPEC to amend PPA.

In a big relief to Adani Group and Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed state discoms and power producers moveIn a big relief to Adani Group and Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed state discoms and power producers move CPEC

In a big relief to Adani Group and Tata Power, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed state discoms and power producers move Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to seek amendment in purchasing power agreement (PPA) as per the recommendations made by a high-powered committee. The apex court has given two weeks time to the stakeholders.

The three-member higher-power panel formed by the Gujarat government recommended the option of passing the burden of high fuel price to consumers, extention of the PPA and haircut to lenders. According to news agency PTI, bankers are facing a stress of Rs 18,000 crore due to power plants set up by Adani, Tata Power and Essar Power in Gujarat.

The 4,000 MW Coastal Gujarat Power Limited of Tata Power, 4,620 MW at Mundra, Adani Power Mundra Limited and 1,200 MW Essar Power Gujarat Power Limited at Salaya were identified as stressed power projects.

The panel was formed under former Supreme Court Justice R K Agrawal, former RBI Deputy Governor S S Mundra and former Chairman of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Pramod Deo, to explore the legal and commercial options of the stressed power projects.

The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the companies cannot raise tariff from what was negotiated in the PPA while setting up these projects in Gujarat. The companies cited ‘act of god’ to raise power tariffs as they suffered due to higher coal prices after Indonesia imposed regulation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Big relief for Tata Power, Adani: SC allows re-negotiation of power tariffs in Gujarat’s Mundra project
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition