Big relief for foreign investors, listed firms; govt withdraws enhanced surcharge, buyback tax

Recently, the FM announced steps to boost exports and housing sectors.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced big relief for capital gains by foreign portfolio investors and buyback tax for listed companies. The Finance Minister said that the enhanced surcharge will not be applicable to capital gains arising on sale of any security, including derivatives in the hands of foreign portfolio investors. She added that in order to provide relief to listed companies which have already made a public announcement of buyback before 5 July 2019, tax on buyback of shares shall not be charged. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that any domestic company has an option to pay income tax at 22 per cent, subject to the condition that they will not avail any exemption and incentive. Effective tax rates for these companies will remain 25.17 per cent, inclusive of surcharge and cess Also, such companies will not be required to pay the minimum alternative tax.

In order to attract fresh investment in manufacturing, the FM announced a provision that allows any new domestic company incorporated on or after 1 oct 2019 and making fresh investment in manufacturing to pay the income tax at 15 per cent. If such companies are not availing exemptions and incentives and if they commence their production by March 31, 2023, the effective tax rate of 17.01 per cent will be applicable. Such companies will not be required to pay minimum alternative tax.

In the past few days, the Finance Minister has met the heads and representatives of different industries and sectors and have announced a slew of measures that could provide cushion to the ailing economy. Recently, the FM announced steps to boost exports and housing sectors. Prior to this, she announced big bank mergers to reduce the burden of stressed assets on the PSU banks, liquidity support to the banks and housing finance companies, easing norms of external commercial borrowings, etc. To enhance the ease of doing business in India amid the slowdown, the finance ministry also allowed 100 per cent FDI in various fields, including, contract manufacturing.