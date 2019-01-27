Big relief for farmers! Govt may approve agri-package on Monday; Waiver of crop loan interest or completele waiver of insurance premium on card

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 7:25 PM

The agriculture ministry has recommended several options to provide both short and long term solutions to address agrarian distress.

crop loan interest, farm lons, agri package, farm waiver, Radha Mohan Singh, agrarian distressAgriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh had recently indicated that the government would announce an agriculture package before the 2019-20 Budget, to be presented on February 1.

The cabinet on Monday is likely to approve a package for farmers to boost their income and address distress in the farm sector, sources said, adding that the move will come ahead of the general elections. “The cabinet meeting is scheduled tomorrow (Monday) and the agriculture ministry’s proposal on addressing income deficit syndrome of small and marginal farmers is on the agenda,” a highly placed source said.

The agriculture ministry has recommended several options to provide both short and long term solutions to address agrarian distress. However, a final call will be taken in the cabinet meeting as a huge cost is involved, the sources said. One of the options proposed is waiving interest on crop loans for farmers who pay on time, costing an additional ?15,000 crore to the exchequer, the sources stated. There is also a proposal to completely waive premium for taking insurance policy for food crops. The centre is also evaluating the scheme followed by the Telangana and Odisha governments wherein a fixed amount is transferred directly into the bank account of farmers, the sources added.

Also read| Budget 2019: Expectations from Union Budget with regards to personal taxation

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh had recently indicated that the government would announce an agriculture package before the 2019-20 Budget, to be presented on February 1. Experts said the government has less time to implement any new scheme.

The measure has to be such that it can be implemented faster to reap the political gains during the election. It may be noted that the central government has taken farmers’ issues seriously after the ruling BJP was defeated in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recent state polls, where rural distress was a key factor. Farmers are in distress owing to fall in prices of most crops in view of bumper crop.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Big relief for farmers! Govt may approve agri-package on Monday; Waiver of crop loan interest or completele waiver of insurance premium on card
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition