Big boost for Yogi’s UP: PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 60,000 crore; Jio, TCS, Adani among big names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched projects involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore which were materialised following the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit earlier this year. The summit had led to the generation of investment intent for 81 out of the 1,045 Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) signed worth more than Rs 4.28 lakh crore across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, power, Information Technology, electronics and tourism, according to an official release.

Eighty industrialists, including major firms such as Reliance Jio, Adani, BSNL, Birla attended the ceremony. In February 2018, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had organised the UP Investors Summit to attract investments and promote industrialisation.

Earlier Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Modi for giving so much for the state. “PM Modi has made India an attractive destination for investors,” says Rajnath Singh. He also said that UP has a lot of potential and it should be exploited.

Yesterday, Modi attended an event on ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’, marking the third anniversary of three initiatives related to Urban Development – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.

While speaking at the event, PM Modi had said that government’s pledge to make lives comfortable has strengthened in the past three years. “Our pledge to make lives of Indians simple and comfortable has become stronger after 3 years… we will give ‘pakka makaan’ to people who are poor and homeless” Modi said at Transforming Urban Landscape’ event in Lucknow. Without naming anyone, PM Narendra Modi said that previous government’s in Uttar Pradesh priortised own bungalows over homes for poor.