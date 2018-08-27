Big blow to power companies! Allahabad HC refuses interim relief on RBI circular on NPA; matter now in SC

In a big blow to defaulter power companies, Allahabad High Court has refused to grant interim relief against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) February 12 circular setting 180-day timeline for resolution of stressed assets

In a big blow to defaulter power companies, Allahabad High Court has refused to grant interim relief against Reserve Bank of India (RBI) February 12 circular setting 180-day timeline for resolution of stressed assets or undergo insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), TV news channels reported. The deadline for NPAs recognised as on March 1 ends on Monday.

The Supreme Court will now hear the matter on Tuesday on granting interim relief to power companies against the strict deadline. According to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (BofA-ML) estimate, banks have exposure of Rs 2.6 lakh crore from the power sector. While the RBI has refused to relax rules for the power companies, Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) and the power ministry indicated that action against power companies could hurt the power sector altogether.

Details awaited…