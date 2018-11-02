Big blow to Indian IT professionals; Trump makes H1-B visa norms even tougher

By: | Updated: November 2, 2018 2:31 PM

The new norm, introduced in H-1B labour application process, makes it mandatory for US employers to disclose the total number of non-Americans employed by them.

The new norm, introduced in H-1B labour application process, makes it mandatory for US employers to disclose the total number of non-Americans employed by them.

In what could be a big blow to Indian IT professionals looking to work in the United States, the Donald Trump administration has introduced a new set of stringent provisions that will make it tougher for employers to sponsor foreign workers, PTI reported.

The new norm, introduced in H-1B labour application process, makes it mandatory for US employers to disclose the total number of non-Americans employed by them. The H1-B visa is popular among Indian IT professionals.

The H1-B visa is a visa that allows US companies to employ non-immigrant workers who have a speciality in occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. According to the news agency, under the new norms, the companies will be required to get its labour application approved by the Department of Labour before sponsoring a foreign worker.

The labour department of the US is tasked with certifying that no domestic worker loses out to a foreign worker for a job role covered under H1-B visa category. The new norms will now require employers to provide more detailed information about H-1B worker

Under new norms, companies will be providing details such as employment conditions, including disclosing all places of employment for H-1B workers, including periods of short duration and providing the estimated number of H-1B workers at each place of intended employment.

The US government has been tightening H1-B visa norms since 2017 to check fraud and whether foreigner workers were taking away jobs that could be done by domestic workers as well.

