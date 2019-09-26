Bibek Debroy remains EAC-PM chairman

Bibek Debroy will continue as the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) for next two years, the government said on Wednesday as it reconstituted the body.
Ratan P Watal will continue as member secretary of the panel.
Of the three part-time members in the existing council, Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi have not found place in the reconstituted EAC-PM.
“Government of India has reconstituted the EAC-PM for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2019,” a statement said. The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise the government, especially the prime minister, on economic and related issues.
