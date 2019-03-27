Better solutions to India’s poverty than Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY; this trinity holds the key

Nyuntam Aay Yojana promises Rs 72,000 annually to 20% of the poorest households in India.

Rahul Gandhi led Congress has recently declared that if voted to power, it will support the 20% poorest families in India with an assured income. While the idea is commendable, there is little certainty as to how Congress intends to meet its promise. Many have questioned the pragmatism of the policy which Congress has called NYAY — Nyuntam Aay Yojana, which also translates to Justice. However, there are better ways to tackle the problem.

Trinity to the rescue

Universal basic services, universal employment guarantee and universal pensions are more desirable options than doling out Universal Basic Income as it will benefit a much larger proportion of the population, Jayati Ghosh, an Economics professor at JNU, wrote in The Indian Express today.

In other words, quality public services, increasing public employment and “non-contributory pension at half the minimum wage to the elderly and those who cannot work because of disability,” she proposed, is an effective way.

An additional benefit is that the solution is more universal, democratic and more enabling with a wider public reach, she argued. Moreover, this is non-discriminatory and more inclusive; hence it won’t create a further divide among the population.

However, the cost of this program will be thrice the cost of NYAY. “But it would affect the bulk of the population, ensure better health and education access and create the grounds for a more equal society,” Jayati Ghosh said.

NYAY or pie in the sky

Calling the policy completely unworkable as presented, Jayati Ghosh wrote that Congress will have to come up with a different way of reaching their goal to eliminate poverty. She also pointed out several factors to consider; the first being the high level of minimum income amount that has been set (Rs 12,000 per month). The minimum wages in several states is lower than that, she says. Even the remuneration that the Anganwadi workers and ASHAs get is one-third of Rahul Gandhi’s minimum wage limit, she added.

A statement from Congress spokesperson that said that the other schemes will be “rationalised” for the sake of NYAY is problematic as other schemes have different and specific purposes, Jayati Ghosh wrote. “The criticisms of this scheme are not about cost. Rather, they are about its workability and the possibility of other and better ways of using fiscal resources”.

Also, a lack of a concrete way to decide which households benefit from the scheme is just the beginning of the issues. Income levels fluctuate and this does not necessarily hold that those who were poor in 2011-12 (the last time the census was held), will be poor today as well or the contrary, she added.

The delivery of the amount poses another problem. The poorest in the country tend to be the most isolated and inhabiting backward regions which means that they are less connected with poor access to basic banking, Jayati Ghosh pointed out.