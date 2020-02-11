Bengal FM Mitra presents Rs 2.56 lakh-crore budget, announces welfare schemes ahead of poll

Mitra offered the new schemes for MSME units, unorganised workers, unemployed youths, senior citizens, backward sections and homeless tea garden workers, among others. (ANI Image)

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra on Monday announced a wide array of welfare schemes while placing a Rs 2.56-lakh crore budget for 2020-21 in the state assembly. This is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly elections. Mitra offered the new schemes for MSME units, unorganised workers, unemployed youths, senior citizens, backward sections and homeless tea garden workers, among others.

Under the ‘Banglashree’ scheme, MSME units, which started operations from April 1, 2019, and later will get incentives, while under ‘Chaa Sundari’ the state will provide funds for construction of homes to permanent tea garden workers in the 370 tea gardens, who don’t have homes. The state will assist one lakh unemployed youths with loans up to Rs 2 lakh for the next three years for taking up new income generating project under ‘Karma Sathi’.

For unorganised workers in Bengal, ‘Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha’ scheme has been launched, under which the state will bear the entire PF contribution (both the workers’ part and the state’s) for the workers. The state finance minister also launched two schemes — ‘Bandhu’ and ‘Jai Johar’ for providing Rs 1,000 monthly pension for senior citizens under SC and ST categories, who are not covered by other pension schemes.

“In the last eight years considerable work has been done by our government and economic reforms made under different social protection schemes for citizens. Even after repaying the huge burden of loan and at the same time persistent non-cooperation of the Central government, we have stood by the people of Bengal and we are determined to introduce various social development schemes for the citizens,” Mitra said.