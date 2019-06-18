Bangladesh seeks Indian investments in 100 Special Economic Zones

Bangladesh has sought the cooperation of India in attracting Indian investment in almost 100 Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Bangladesh. Last week, there was a meeting between external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momin on the sidelines of the 5th Conference of Interaction and Confidence Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. This grouping is a 27 member pan-Asia forum for enhancing cooperation and promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Momen took over his charge five months back and former diplomat Jaishankar who took over as the new external affairs minister last month. Also read:\u00a0Indians buying more real estate abroad: Outbound capital doubles on overseas commercial property purchase Gautam Lahiri, a senior journalist and Bangladesh expert, told Financial Express Online, \u201cBesides seeking Indian investments, in the meeting, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen drew Jaishankar\u2019s attention to his government\u2019s expectations about the signing of a deal on sharing the Teesta River water and about stopping killings at the border areas. He also sought India\u2019s active support to resolve the Rohingya issue.\u201d Jaishankar assured Bangladesh of necessary cooperation in this regard and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s government has shown sympathy to the development of India\u2019s friendly relations with neighbouring countries said sources privy to the discussion. During a bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Dushanbe last Friday, Jaishankar mentioned the importance of Bangladesh as the gateway to India\u2019s North East Economic diplomacy and expressed satisfaction over the existing relation and emphasised joint efforts to further deepen mutual trust and friendship between the two neighbours, Lahiri added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that both `Act East policy\u2019 and Neighboorhood First policy will get a boost as it is critical for enhancing cross border trade and connectivity in the region. New Delhi has already approved the 150 metres long 4-lane bridge which is expected to connect Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh, and which is only around 70 km away from the Indo-Bangla border. As reported earlier, this connectivity will play a critical role in the proposed economic corridor which will traverse through India, China, and Myanmar, and is expected to be completed by next March. The Central government has already approved Tripura Government\u2019s proposal for setting up a second integrated check-post in the state which will help in improving the trade, commerce and relations with neighbouring Bangladesh, said, Lahiri. Adding, this project has to be implemented by the Land Port Authority of India on the lines of Akhaura Integrated check-post which was set up in 2013.