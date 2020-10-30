  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bane turns boon: Rural income boost marginal, but some states to gain

By: |
Updated: Oct 30, 2020 8:26 AM

Relatively higher shares of agriculture in their respective GVAs were a growth drag on some states.

Relatively higher shares of agriculture in their respective GVAs were a growth drag on some states.

Related News

They may, however, stand to benefit and witness higher rural spend in FY21, thanks to agriculture’s relative insulation to Covid-19/lockdown.

 

 

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Bane turns boon Rural income boost marginal but some states to gain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cutting back: Budget spend down 26% in September
2NBFC lending: Data analytics, AI can help improve quality of assets, says CEA
3Google tax: Compliance norms amended for e-commerce firms