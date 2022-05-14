scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ban on wheat exports is to check unregulated trade, Centre says

Global buyers were banking on supplies from the world’s second-biggest producer after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following the invasion of Ukraine.

Written by Reuters
wheat export ban
The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit. (File)

Indian government officials, speaking just hours after the country banned wheat exports, said there was no dramatic fall in wheat output this year but unregulated exports had led to a rise in local prices.

“We don’t want wheat trade to happen in an unregulated manner or hoarding to happen,” a senior government official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and to countries that request supplies “to meet their food security needs”.

Also Read
LIC IPO listing day strategy share list on on May 17 grey market premium negative then should you buy sell or hold know here what experts suggests

Global buyers were banking on supplies from the world’s second-biggest wheat producer after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Before the ban, India had aimed to ship a record 10 million tonnes this year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.