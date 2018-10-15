Bad news! WPI inflation rises to 5.13% in September after easing in August FY19

The inflation in food climbed to 0.14 percent as against a negative 2.25 percent in August 2018. (Reuters)

After easing in the month of August, the WPI inflation surged to 5.13 percent against 4.53 percent in the previous month of FY19, government data showed. The inflation in food climbed to 0.14 percent as against a negative 2.25 percent in August 2018. The wholesale inflation in the month of July was 5.09 percent.

In the month of September, the core inflation stood at 4.90 percent, compared to 4.80 percent in August 2018, the data showed. The inflation in the non-food articles stood at 4.17 percent in September 2018 as against 3.48 percent in the last month.

Meanwhile, the September CPI Inflation rose, albeit moderately, to 3.77 percent from 3.69 percent in the previous month. Although, inflation is still within the 4 percent range of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).