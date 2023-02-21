scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

B V R Subrahmanyam named CEO as Iyer exits Niti Aayog

Subrahmanyam has been appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for two years while Iyer has been appointed in the World Bank for three years.

Written by FE Bureau
Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO, B V R Subrahmanyam, Parameswaran lyer, World Bank, Economy
Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam.

In a surprise move, the Union government on Monday appointed former commerce secretary B V R Subrahmanyam as the chief executive officer of the Niti Aayog, succeeding Parameswaran lyer, who has been appointed as an executive director at the World Bank.

Iyer, who was appointed for a two-year tenure with effect from July 2022, would demit Niti Aayog after a short stint of about eight months.

Subrahmanyam has been appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for two years while Iyer has been appointed in the World Bank for three years.

Also Read
Also Read

Subrahmanyam was a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and a native of Andhra Pradesh. He has an engineering degree and a management degree from London Business School.

He is a widely experienced bureaucrat having worked as chief secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, additional chief secretary (home), Chhattisgarh and joint secretary in the PMO between 2004–2008 and March 2012–March 2015, serving under Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Also Read

Sources said Subrahmanyam with his experience in commerce ministry would bring the much-needed expertise to the country’s top think tank as India plays an increasingly assertive role in the global geopolitical political-economic landscape. 

Iyer, a 1981-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is a well-known sanitation specialist, and is best known for spearheading Modi government’s flagship scheme, the Swachh Bharat Mission between 2016 and 2020.

Iyer had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in 2009. He had also worked as a senior rural water sanitation specialist at the United Nations.

More Stories on
NITI Aayog

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 06:00 IST