Ayushman Bharat is for all, those going to temple, mosque or church, says PM Modi at PMJAY launch

Ayushman Bharat: We delivered world’s biggest healthcare cover plan in just 6 months, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme, which will provide Rs 5 lakh healthcare cover to 10 crore families, saying that it be based on the idea of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Speaking at the launch of Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY), Narendra Modi said that the world’s largest healthcare scheme will be for all irrespective of religion, caste or class.

“Ayushman Bharat will be provided to poorest Indians whether he/she goes to temple, mosque, church; whether he/she believes in god or not,” Narendra Modi said in Ranchi from where the scheme was launched. The prime minister also said that the government has been able to deliver the ambitious scheme within six months and committed to making India a healthy nation.

Narendra Modi also inaugurated ten health and wellness centers as a part of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jharkhand. He said India’s poor people struggle to come out of poverty due to the huge burden of the medical bill. Ayushman Bharat, which provides Rs 5 lakh healthcare cover per family to 10 crore families, will be the biggest service to India’s poorest.

The Narendra Modi government announced Ayushman Bharat in the Budget 2018, which will be the first towards providing universal healthcare cover to citizens of this country. The scheme was also dubbed as Modicare along the lines of the similar healthcare scheme proposed by former US President Barack Obama — Obamacare.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme was renamed as PMJAY during its pilot launch from the ramparts of Red Fort on the Independence Day. The healthcare scheme was implemented on a pilot basis in 22 states and was launched officially today.

So far, 30 states and union territories have signed MoU with the central government to implement the scheme, while five states — Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, and Goa — are yet to join. The scheme will subsume Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) and Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme (SCHIS).