Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi announces launch of world’s largest healthcare insurance on Independence Day

Independence Day speech:Ayushman Bharat will also open avenues for employment, Modi said.

Independence Day speech: With an aim to provide country’s poor access to quality and affordable healthcare, government on Wednesday announced the launch of Ayushman Bharat (now Jan Aarogya Abhiyan) on September 25, covering 50 crore people. Nearly 10 crore families will get health cover worth Rs 5 lakh each year under the scheme, and the pilot testing for the same will start today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his last Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. Health and insurance for all Indians is the foremost mission of the government, Modi also said.

Since it’s a technology-driven scheme, technology-testing will take next 6-7 weeks, he said. With the launch of this scheme across the country, tier-2 and 3 cities will see new hospitals being built, he added. It will also open avenues for employment, Modi said.

So far 28 Indian states have come on board in terms of launching the scheme. The world’s largest healthcare cover plan that covers 10 crore families provides 5 lakh cover to them each year. The scheme has, of late, become popular as ‘Modicare’.

A few days back, while speaking to CNBC TV18, Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan, had said that all but 6 states of the country have chosen the ‘trust-based’ model of providing health facility to the beneficiary. Under such a model, the trust or government itself disburses the medical claims which are made by the beneficiary. He also informed that 28 states have come on board while other 8 states such as Kerala, Odisha are yet to give approval to the implementation of the scheme.

It was in Budget 2018 that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced Ayushman Bharat — National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS).

Indu Bhushan had also told CNBC TV18 that a three-level Information Technology (IT) backbone is ready for the implementation of the programme.