Ayushman Bharat off to flying start; 1 lakh subscribers join Modi’s insurance scheme in just 1 month

Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) has crossed one-lakh beneficiary mark.

Within a month of its launch, Narendra Modi government’s flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) has crossed one-lakh beneficiary mark. Touted as ‘world’s largest healthcare programme,’ the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi, Jharkhand on September 23 this year. “A 46-year-old from MP (Madhya Pradesh) admitted in Rewa, becomes the 1,00,000th beneficiary under #AyushmanBharat PMJAY. He undergoes Posterior Cervical Fusion with implant, a neurological treatment costing ~50,000 at Vindhya Hospital and Research Centre,” Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda had tweeted on Sunday.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by gains in banks, auto stocks; RIL shares extend fall

Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan also tweeted earlier today that in just one month 1 lakh patients have been provided medical benefits under PMJAY across the network of 14,000 empaneled or in-process of being empaneled hospitals.

On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had announced: “Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on September 25 this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare”.

About AB-PMJAY

The centre’s insurance programme aims to provide cashless and paperless access to medical services for the beneficiary right at the point of service. The scheme aims to assist in reduction of huge hospitalisation expenditure for people and will aid in mitigation of the financial risk rising out of catastrophic health episodes.

Through AB-PMJAY, which targets more than 50 crore beneficiaries, the central government aims to provide health insurance to all citizens of the country. The scheme issues a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family each year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. More than 10.74 crore entitled families, nearly 50 crore beneficiaries n total, will be eligible for these medical benefits under the scheme.