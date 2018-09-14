Ayushman Bharat: Meghalaya raises state health cover to Rs 5 lakh ahead of ‘Modicare’ launch

Ayushman Bharat: Meghalaya has increased budgetary allocation by Rs 40 crore to take it to Rs 100 crore in order to expand the new scheme.

Taking a step further to lessen the healthcare woes, Meghalaya has increased the medical cover to Rs 5 lakh under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS). Currently, the north-eastern state provides Rs 2.8 lakh to all families in the state as annual health cover. Following this decision, annual medical coverage of Rs 5 lakh has now been universalised under Ayushman Bharat in the state, Hindustan Times reported. Meghalaya is one of the 16 states that is piloting world’s largest healthcare programme before its launch on September 23.

Meghalaya has increased budgetary allocation by Rs 40 crore to take it to Rs 100 crore in order to expand the new scheme, the HT report said. Launched in 2012, the MHIS is a universal health insurance scheme for all residents of Meghalaya excluding state and central government employees. The scheme is aimed provide financial assistance to all the citizens of the state at the time of hospitalisation and cut out-of-pocket expenses.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this Independence Day announced that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or the Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission will cover 50 crore people across the country.

In his Independence Day address, Modi had said: “Even in middle class and affluent families, when one person falls ill, the entire family is diseased. That cycle of impoverishment continues for several generations. So we have decided 10 crore families every family will get Rs 5 lakh health cover per year.”

The central government will roll out Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission from Jharkhand on September 23.