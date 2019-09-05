Auto dealers’ body seeks clarity on cut in GST rate

Speculations have been rife that the government will consider reducing the GST rate on automobiles to arrest the downturn in sales.

Automobile dealers and industry executives have sought clarity from the government on the GST rate cut on vehicles, saying speculations over the tax cut has further dampened demand as consumers have been holding purchases in anticipation of a better deal.

There were discussions at the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (FADA) annual auto retail conclave on the need to provide clarity as to whether the government will cut the GST on automobiles or not. FADA president Ashish Kale said many customers are holding purchases thinking that after the GST cut, prices will fall. “This is further impacting sales which could have happened otherwise during the month.”

Speculations have been rife that the government will consider reducing the GST rate on automobiles to arrest the downturn in sales. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week said she would take the matter to the GST Council. Automobiles currently attract the highest tax rate of 28%, apart from a cess.

Passenger vehicle sales dropped by a sharp 34% year-on-year (y-o-y) in August, as major manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), reported a high double-digit decline, falling for 13 out of the last 14 months.

While two-wheeler volumes fell around 20% y-o-y in August, commercial vehicle sales plunged by a massive 40% y-o-y, as poor retail sales due to weak consumer demand left dealers saddled with high inventory. The industry has sought immediate steps from the government, including reduction in GST rates and initiation of a scrappage policy, to boost demand.

Dealers FE spoke to said part of the reason why August sales were so poor is due to expectations that prices will go down once the GST is cut. While customer walk-ins have increased, queries have risen over the tax cut, which clearly indicates that purchases are being postponed.