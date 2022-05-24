Auditors can strengthen e-govt systems: CAG

Auditors have an important role in strengthening e-government systems by providing inputs to the government on how it is managing the three Ps-Privacy, Performance, and Participation, which are the touchstone of e-government systems, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, GC Murmu said inaugurating a virtual seminar as the chair of International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA) in Delhi on Monday.

If the principal beneficiary of e-governance is the people of the country, then the gains of advancement in technology are shared equitably. “In India, we have consistently followed the principle of Antyodaya which means no one is left behind,” the CAG said.