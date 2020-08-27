Attention homebuyers! Maharashtra govt cuts stamp duty charges to 2%

Nayan Shah, president, CREDAI MCHI, said, the reduced stamp duty is bound to encourage first time homebuyers, fence sitters as well as resale flat buyers to buy.”
Niranjan Hiranandani, national president, NAREDCO, said the move will certainly stimulate housing demand and help convert inquiries into the sales closures. “If the central government can slash GST rates in the upcoming council meeting, it would act as a shot in the arm,” Hiranandani said.
Nayan Shah, president, CREDAI MCHI, said, the reduced stamp duty is bound to encourage first time homebuyers, fence sitters as well as resale flat buyers to buy.” Given the festive season will be here soon, we expect demand to pick up significantly giving not only home buyers a big respite but also developers who have been suffering amidst low demand and limited cash flow availability,” Shah said.
Ram Naik, ED, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, said, “This move will benefit ready-to-move-in apartments the most as OC-ready projects do not attract GST and the reduction in stamp duty will now bring down the transaction cost for such apartments to a very negligible percentage”.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.