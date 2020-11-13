Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes make headway

Of the enhanced budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the flagship job guarantee programme (MGNREGA), Rs 73,504 crore or 72% of the full-year target has been spent so far generating 251 crore person-days of employment.

Implementation of fiscal and monetary measures announced in the first Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan package in May shows a mixed bag so far. While ration card portability has reached 28 states and union territories, out of 36, nearly Rs 2.05 lakh crore or two-thirds of the Rs 3-lakh-crore collateral-free loans planned for businesses have been sanctioned and Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been disbursed so far.

As far as liquidity injection in electricity discoms is concerned, against Rs 1,18,273 crore worth of loans sanctioned to 17 states/UTs, only Rs 31,136 crore or 26.3% has been disbursed to 11 states/UTs so far.

Of the enhanced budget of Rs 1.01 lakh crore for the flagship job guarantee programme (MGNREGA), Rs 73,504 crore or 72% of the full-year target has been spent so far generating 251 crore person-days of employment. Of the additional emergency working capital funding worth Rs 30,000 crore for farmers, Nabard has disbursed Rs 25,000 crore so far.

Against the target of Rs 45,000 crore under partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for purchase of bonds/commercial papers, public sector banks have approved purchase of portfolio of Rs 26,889 crore or 60% of the target. Among others, Rs 7,227 crore or 24% of the targeted Rs 30,000 crore under the special liquidity scheme for NBFC/HFC, has been disbursed so far.