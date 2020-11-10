Atmanirbhar Bharat a force multiplier for global economy, 2 factors can boost economic recovery: PM Modi

PM Modi said that in these unprecedented times of the pandemic, India’s pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Atmanirbhar Bharat can become a force multiplier for the global economy and can boost the growth of the SCO nations. Speaking at the SCO Summit, PM Modi added that economic multilateralism and national capacity building can help SCO nations to recover from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, which was created by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Later, India and Pakistan had joined SCO in the year 2017.

PM Modi further said that India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity, and the country has always raised its voice against terrorism, weapons smuggling, drugs, and money laundering. He underlined that in these unprecedented times of the pandemic, India’s pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries, and the country can also serve as the largest vaccine making country in the world. The Prime Minister further urged the SCO nations to fully cooperate for reformed multilateralism.

The year 2020 is an important year for India in SCO Summit as the country is proposing innovation and startup for the special working groups and traditional medicine working groups. Further, the PM condemned bringing bilateral issues into the summit and said that it is unfortunate that bilateral issues are being dragged into the SCO agenda, which violates SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. He added that these efforts are against SCO cooperation.

Meanwhile, the SCO summit is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping came face-to-face virtually during the summit at a time when India and China, two of the bloc’s members, are engaged in a tense border standoff for over six months in eastern Ladakh.