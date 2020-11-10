  • MORE MARKET STATS

Atmanirbhar Bharat a force multiplier for global economy, 2 factors can boost economic recovery: PM Modi

By: |
November 10, 2020 5:01 PM

PM Modi said that economic multilateralism and national capacity building can help SCO nations to recover from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

prime minister, narendra modi, sco summit, putin, multilateralism, capacity building, global growthPM Modi said that in these unprecedented times of the pandemic, India’s pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Atmanirbhar Bharat can become a force multiplier for the global economy and can boost the growth of the SCO nations. Speaking at the SCO Summit, PM Modi added that economic multilateralism and national capacity building can help SCO nations to recover from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, which was created by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Later, India and Pakistan had joined SCO in the year 2017. 

PM Modi further said that India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity, and the country has always raised its voice against terrorism, weapons smuggling, drugs, and money laundering. He underlined that in these unprecedented times of the pandemic, India’s pharma industry has supplied essential medicines to over 150 countries, and the country can also serve as the largest vaccine making country in the world. The Prime Minister further urged the SCO nations to fully cooperate for reformed multilateralism. 

Related News

Also Read: Will Modi need to build new road to US after Trump’s exit? No, market potential will drive trade ties

The year 2020 is an important year for India in SCO Summit as the country is proposing innovation and startup for the special working groups and traditional medicine working groups. Further, the PM condemned bringing bilateral issues into the summit and said that it is unfortunate that bilateral issues are being dragged into the SCO agenda, which violates SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. He added that these efforts are against SCO cooperation.

Meanwhile, the SCO summit is being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping came face-to-face virtually during the summit at a time when India and China, two of the bloc’s members, are engaged in a tense border standoff for over six months in eastern Ladakh.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Atmanirbhar Bharat a force multiplier for global economy 2 factors can boost economic recovery PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1UK unemployment rises increases to 4.8%, highest since 2016
2Will Modi need to build new road to US after Trump’s exit? No, market potential will drive trade ties
3Restoration of India’s GSP status, a small Indo-US trade deal to send very strong signal: Mukesh Aghi