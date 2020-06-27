Atma Nirbhar Rozgar Abhiyan: PM launches UP’s mega scheme to provide jobs to 1.25 crore migrant workers

Modi said UP’s unique initiative is a “qualitative and quantitative expansion” of the central scheme Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the ‘Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan’ through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The scheme seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities to 1.25 crore migrant workers who lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government has already mapped the skill of the workers so that they can be provided employment as per their expertise.

Launching the programme, Modi said UP’s unique initiative is a “qualitative and quantitative expansion” of the central scheme Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana which was introduced last week to generate employment along with a thrust towards creating rural infrastructure. “Uttar Pradesh has increased the scope of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan Yojana. While the scheme started by the Centre had 25 programmes under it, the Uttar Pradesh government has not only added more schemes but it has made quantitative and qualitative improvement.

The state government is expected to employ 1.25 crore people under these schemes, out of which 60 lakh will get employment in rural areas, and 40 lakh under micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs),” Modi said in his address.

Stating that it is a commendable step towards UP’s progress, Modi said, “Investors from India and abroad are now looking at Uttar Pradesh as a destination to set up businesses.” The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was launched last week in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the aim to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India, specifically for migrants who had returned to their states.

It may be mentioned that Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar, where the scheme was first launched last week, have been hit the most due to reverse migration over the last three months. Of the 116 worst affected districts chosen by the Centre for the flagship programme, 31 districts are from Uttar Pradesh.

Appreciating the efforts and leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the PM said he has done a wonderful job to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. “Uttar Pradesh has handled the situation by showing a lot of courage and wisdom. It has turned a disaster into an opportunity and engaged with all its might. This is unprecedented and praiseworthy,” he said, adding that other states of the country will also get to learn a lot from this scheme and will be inspired by it.

The Prime Minister said the efforts and achievements of Uttar Pradesh are huge when seen from a larger perspective. “Uttar Pradesh is not just a state, but it is a bigger state than many countries of the world,” he said. Giving the examples of England, France, Italy and Spain, the four countries that have been hit hard by the pandemic and have a population equal to that of UP, the PM said the state has tackled the crisis well.

“If we combine England, France, Italy and Spain, the population of these countries is the same as that of Uttar Pradesh, which is 24 crore. During the coronavirus outbreak, while 1,30,000 people have died in these countries, in UP, which has the same population, only 600 people have died. This is despite the fact that these four countries have put in lots of efforts, but still, they lost so many more lives as compared to Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

“Even in the United States of America, which has a population of 33 crore and has every modern facility, 1,25,000 people have died. In UP, 600 people died. If Yogi Adityanath’s government had not prepared well then today 85,000 lives would have been lost in UP. So, in a way we can say that the UP government has been able to save the lives of 85,000 people,” he added.