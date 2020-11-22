At virtual G20 Summit, PM Narendra Modi calls for ‘new world’ in post-Covid environment

PM Modi also spoke about democratisation of technology and said that the new advancements should reach every section of the society. (ANI Photo)

As the world leaders greeted each other on computer screens at the commencement of G20 Summit, it was a sombre acknowledgement of the new normal in the times of coronavirus pandemic. The event hosted virtually by Saudi Arabia saw global leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting online to discuss the offline scenarios of growth and path of recovery. In his keynote address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is an urgent need for new world in a post-pandemic environment.

While previous world order largely focussed on wealth creation and was capital centric, the new realities have forced the global powers to look at skill, talent management and nurturing the natural resources.

PM Modi also spoke about democratisation of technology and said that the new advancements should reach every section of the society. The world population must now look for scaling down the carbon footprints to help heal Mother Earth and lessen the burden on existing chain of consumption of natural resources.

Talking about ‘work from anywhere’ principle, PM Modi said that this virtual summit should be followed up at another level.

The G20 Summit has brought together world leaders of largest economies that encompass 85 per cent of global population. Apart from Asian nations, leaders of the European Bloc also attended the event. The G20 summit will end tonight with declaration by the world leaders on need of new order. India is set to host the G20 Summit in 2022.